Arcade Songs Signs 19K-SF Lease at 60 Charlton Street

Independent music publisher Arcade Songs is changing octaves in a relocation to 18,970 square feet at AEW Capital Management’s 60 Charlton Street.

Arcade Songs, founded by songwriter and producer Gregg Wattenberg, will relocate from 587 Fifth Avenue to occupy its new digs on the entire second and fourth floors of the Hudson Square building, according to tenant rep JLL.

The lease term is 12 years and asking rent was $90 per square foot, JLL said. 60 Charlton sits at the corner of Chalrton and Varick streets, four blocks east of the Hudson River.

“Arcade Songs’ new offices will provide an ideal environment to continue to identify and nurture new talent in a neighborhood that pulses with the vibrancy of all that New York City has to offer,” Mike Byrne, chief investment officer at AEW Capital Management, said in a statement.

JLL’s Mitchell Konsker, Benjamin Bass, Kristen Morgan, Carlee Palmer and Harrison Potter represented the landlord, while CBRE’s Alex D’Amario and Gary Davies negotiated on behalf of the Arcade Songs.

“The redeveloped 60 Charlton offers tenants an environment that injects creativity into the daily work routine,” Konsker said in a statement. “After seeing dozens of spaces in Manhattan, 60 Charlton stood out from all of the others with its nearly 30-foot ceilings and incredible roof terrace.”

CBRE declined to comment.

Known for publishing acts such as John Legend, Goo Goo Dolls, Enrique Iglesias and Train, Arcade Songs will move into a newly renovated space in which the third floor of the building was removed to create 22-foot ceiling heights.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.