Bubble Skincare Opens First Office at 60 Charlton

Viral beauty brand Bubble Skincare is opening its first office at 60 Charlton Street in Hudson Square, Commercial Observer has learned.

The company signed a lease for 3,402 square feet on the fifth floor of the 12-story office building, according to JLL (JLL), which represented both sides in the deal.

A JLL spokesperson declined to share the length of the lease or the asking rent, but average market rent in Hudson Square was $72 per square foot in the second quarter of 2023, according to a report by Lee & Associates NYC.

JLL’s Mitchell Konsker, Benjamin Bass, Kristen Morgan and Carlee Palmer brokered the deal for the owners. Bubble was represented by Harrison Potter and Lance Yasinsky, also with JLL.

Potter said in a statement that Bubble “was captivated by ownership’s thoughtful redevelopment of the property.”

AEW Capital Management bought 60 Charlton in 2021 for $86.2 million from APF Properties after APF completed redeveloping the property, ultimately doubling its height from six to 12 stories. The project is now a joint venture between the two firms and Drake Street Partners. The building now spans 98,400 square feet with updated mechanical infrastructure and a steel and concrete frame. Original architectural details were preserved during the rehab work, according to AEW.

Music publisher Arcade Songs also recently leased space in the building, taking 19,000 square feet on the second and fourth floors in June, while tech investment firm Picus Capital took the building’s 6,520-square-foot penthouse.

“The continued leasing momentum at 60 Charlton reflects ownership’s success in meeting the demands of contemporary companies seeking a distinct home,” Bass said in a statement.

Bubble’s fragrance-free affordable skin products are popular with Gen Z online shoppers. The company was founded in 2020 as a direct-to-consumer brand. Its wares are now available on Amazon and Beauty Bay, as well as in 7,000 retail locations across the United States and Canada, including Walmart, CVS and Ulta Beauty stores, according to Bubble’s website.

Bubble founder and CEO Shai Eisenman said it’s an exciting time for the company.

“60 Charlton provides us with dynamic new space where we can grow our brand and team,” Eisenman said in a statement.

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.