The Brand Guild, a marketing and events agency, has inked a five-year, 10,600-square-foot lease at 1056 Thomas Jefferson Street NW in Washington, D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood.

The space was formerly occupied by The Wing, a coworking provider and social club geared toward women, which ceased operations in August of 2022. The Brand Guild will retain The Wing’s distinctive interior design.

Founded in 2009 by Jayne Sandman and Barbara Martin, The Brand Guild will be relocating its D.C. headquarters from 3109 M Street NW in February. The agency also has an office in the Flatiron District in Manhattan.

The 32,000-square-foot building, owned by Allen Mitchell & Company for more than two decades, is equipped with a large-scale event space with stadium seating and a green room. It also features a catering kitchen and café, a library, and a fitness room.

The space was designed for its former tenants by interior designer Chiara de Rege and architect Alda Ly. Part of the lease agreement saw the furnishings conveyed to The Brand Guild.

“When looking for a new D.C. headquarters, Georgetown was the only neighborhood on our list,” Sandman told Commercial Observer. “The vibrancy of this part of this city speaks to our team’s creative spirit. The office feels made for us with plenty of open collaboration spaces combined with private spaces for heads-down work, natural light, beautiful views and even space for a fitness room.”

Additionally, she noted that having large-scale event capabilities, including a screen, stage and TED Talk-style seating, was “icing on the cake.”



The company’s client roster includes brands such as Sweetgreen, Levain Bakery, Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. Locally, it’s worked with developments like Hoffman Associates’ The Wharf and Brookfield Properties’ The Yards.

Gwen Dominguez, Reed Miller and Art Santry of Cushman Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease, while Rob Gray of Divaris Real Estate represented the owner.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.