Leases   ·   Retail

New Pickleball Club Set to Open in 14K SF at Tesla Building in Red Hook

By July 8, 2025 5:20 pm
Eddie Keda of Tri State Commercial Realty and a pickleball player preparing to serve.
Eddie Keda of Tri State Commercial Realty and a pickleball player preparing to serve. PHOTOS: Courtesy Tri State Commercial Realty; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Another pickleball club is coming to Brooklyn, this time in Red Hook.

Velto Pickleball Club has signed a 10-year lease for 14,000 square feet on the second floor of FM Capital’s 160 Van Brunt Street, also known as the Tesla Building, according to broker Tri State Commercial Realty. Asking rent was $30 per square foot.

Velto’s new club at the building near the Red Hook Terminal will be membership-based and feature four full-size courts, one half-size court, a lounge area and a smoothie bar, according to the New York Business Journal, which first reported the news.

The club, which represents Velto’s first location, is expected to open in January, the NYBJ reported.

Tri State’s Mendel Sears brokered the deal for the tenant, while Eddie Keda and Chandler Slate, also of Tri State, represented the landlord.

A spokesperson for landlord FM Capital did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while a spokesperson for Velto could not be reached for comment.

The roughly 70,000-square-foot mixed-use building along the Red Hook waterfront is mostly occupied by a 46,500-square-foot Tesla dealership and service center, which gives the property its name, as well as catering and commercial food production company Walker Kitchens and event venue The View.

Velto’s lease at the property isn’t the first pickleball deal to be struck in Brooklyn recently.

In November, Brooklyn-based Goodland Pickleball leased 12,000 square feet at Pearl Realty Management’s 67 West Street in Greenpoint, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

And in May, CityPickle announced it would open a 60,000-square-foot pickleball complex at Anchorage Plaza under the Brooklyn Bridge, complete with 11 courts, food trucks, public green spaces and community programming, CO reported.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

160 Van Brunt Street, Chandler Slate, Eddie Keda, Mendel Sears, Tesla Building, FM Capital, Tesla, Tri State Commercial Realty, Velto Pickleball Club
