Transportation Company Lands 83K-SF Industrial Site in Brooklyn

Transportation company Beacon Mobility has signed a long-term lease for 83,000 square feet of industrial outdoor storage at 2647 Stillwell Avenue in the Gravesend section of Brooklyn.

Helen Paul, Gus Weaver and Rico Murtha with Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal, according to Traded. Turnbridge Equities is the property’s landlord. The asking rent and the lease’s duration were not revealed. An 18,000-square-foot school building on Stillwell Avenue leased for $40 a square foot in 2024, Commercial Observer reported.

Beacon Mobility has several transportation companies under its umbrella, providing “critical special education, paratransit, non-emergency medical, and standard school transportation” in 25 states, according to its website.

According to C&W, the site is “a rare industrially zoned land site” with a 1,650-square-foot “slab on grade” for a warehouse. The site was delivered fully paved and fenced.

Turnbridge purchased the site in 2023 for $13 million, according to public records. The company has been on a buying tear in the industrial sector the past few years, including its acquisition of a development site at 1 Wortman Avenue in the East New York section of Brooklyn for $29 million in 2024.

In 2024, Turnbridge, along with Dune Real Estate Partners and C&W, was recognized at Commercial Observer’s Breakthrough Awards for “Industrial Transaction of the Year,” for Otto Environmental Systems’ signing a 61,000-square-foot lease at Turnbridge and Dune’s warehouse at 807 Bank Street in Canarsie, Brooklyn.

Turnbridge, Beacon and C&W did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

