Seabury Capital Moving to Carnegie Hall Tower

Getting to Carnegie Hall couldn’t be easier — that is, if you work at Seabury Capital.

The financial services firm has signed a 10-year lease for 8,785 square feet on the 53rd floor of the Carnegie Hall Tower at 152 West 57th Street, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. Asking rent was $115 per square foot.

SEE ALSO: Modular Wall Maker ALUR Moves Showroom to 150 Broadway

Seabury’s new office will occupy an entire floor of the building, an expansion from its current headquarters nearby at 1350 Avenue of the Americas.

The firm was founded in 1995 and has offices across the United States, Europe, Asia, Australia and in Nairobi, Kenya, according to its LinkedIn page.

Newmark (NMRK)’s Matthew Leon represented the landlord, TF Cornerstone, while Brad Needleman and Justin Pollner, also with Newmark, brokered the deal for the tenant. A spokesperson for Newmark declined to comment.

The 60-story tower was designed by Cesar Pelli and built in 1991, exactly 100 years after the adjacent Carnegie Hall opened. A redesign of the lobby this year by Loci Architecture’s David Briggs brought the space into the 21st century, while preserving the original dark stone floor slabs. Other tenants in the building include startup Reside Health and developer Naftali Group.

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.