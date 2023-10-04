Springbone Coming to 1155 Avenue of the Americas

Midtown’s lunchtime rush will soon have a new gluten-free contender.

Springbone Kitchen is opening its eighth location at 1155 Avenue of the Americas after signing a 15-year lease for 1,973 square feet on the ground floor and lower level of the 42-story office tower, landlord The Durst Organization announced.

SEE ALSO: Law Firm Katsky Korins Expands at 605 Third Avenue

A spokesperson for Durst declined to share the asking rent, but average asking rent in the nearby retail corridor on Fifth Avenue was $646 per square foot in the second quarter of 2023 and $474 per square foot on 34th Street during the same period, according to a CBRE report.

Sam Eckstein and Jordan Feldman co-founded Springbone Kitchen in 2016 after struggling to find healthy on-the-go meals in New York City. The fast-casual chain serves bone broth and lunch bowls at four locations in Manhattan, two in Brooklyn and one in Millburn, N.J. It also ships its popular bone broth and hot sauce to customers nationwide.

“It feels particularly rewarding to be opening this new location right in the heart of Midtown,” Eckstein said in a statement. “Our mission, to provide healthy and nourishing food in a quick-service format, was inspired by our early professional careers, working long hours in Midtown.”

Other retail tenants at 1155 Avenue of the Americas include Gumption Coffee and Dill & Parsley, a Mediterranean spot catering to the lunchtime crowd.

“We are always looking for retail partners that will benefit the companies working in our buildings, as well as the surrounding neighborhood,” Jonathan “Jody” Durst, president of The Durst Organization, said in a statement. “The addition of Springbone at 1155 will mean more diverse, healthy options in Midtown.”

Durst’s Rocco Romeo and Nora Caliban, along with Brad Schwarz and JP Sutro of Lee & Associates NYC, brokered the deal for Durst. Springbone was represented by Jon Spadafino and Adam Langer of SRS Real Estate Partners.

Sutro said Springbone “capitalized on a unique turnkey situation” to get the space.

“We’re excited to have them as a long-term tenant,” he added.

Spadafino said the new location is an opportunity for Springbone to build on recent growth and add to its Midtown presence.

“We felt this site was a great chance for Springbone to tap into one of the densest office markets in Manhattan,” he wrote in an email.

The Durst Organization recently completed a $130 million renovation of 1155 Avenue of the Americas that added an entry plaza on West 44th Street and a new lobby.

Office tenants in the building include cloud communications provider Global Relay, law firms Perkins Coie and Jenner & Block, wealth management firm Robert W. Baird & Company, Cornell University’s investment office, and Verizon. Durst plans to relocate its corporate offices to the building.

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.