Law Firm Selendy Gay Elsberg Expands at 1290 Avenue of the Americas

Law firm Selendy Gay Elsberg has expanded its space at 1290 Avenue of the Americas and moved to a direct deal with its landlord, according to the firm’s managing partner Maria Ginzburg.

Selendy Gay Elsberg signed with landlord Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) for 101,000 square feet spanning the 18th through 21st floors of the 43-story building, The Real Deal first reported.

The firm had been subleasing 75,000 square feet on the 17th and 18th floors from international law firm Venable along with space on the fourth floor from insurance provider AXA. It will let go of its space on the fourth and 17th floors as part of the new direct deal with Vornado and expand its total footprint by 26,000 square feet, Ginzburg said.

Asking rent is about $110 per square foot in the upper levels of the building, TRD reported. The length of the deal is unclear.

“We have grown a lot since the firm launched five years ago,” Ginzburg said in a statement. “We now have 80 partners and associates, and our long-term lease will allow us room for more growth in the future and helps bring our firm community closer together, including moving our fourth- and 17th-floor offices to the higher floors.”

Some of the space Selendy Gay Elsberg has been occupying was vacated by Venable when it relocated to 151 West 42nd Street in March after building out 157,000 square feet in the former Condé Nast tower over the course of 18 months.

Landlord Vornado handled the deal in-house via Edward Riguardi and Ryan Levy along with Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)’s Josh Kuriloff and Bruce Mosler. Alex Jinishian and Ted Rotante of Colliers (CIGI) arranged the deal for Selendy Gay Elsberg, according to TRD.

Spokespeople for Vornado and C&W declined to comment. Jinishian and Rotante did not respond to requests for comment.

