Law Firm Katsky Korins Expands at 605 Third Avenue

Corporate law firm Katsky Korins is growing its longtime Murray Hill office at 605 Third Avenue, according to landlord Fisher Brothers.

The law firm — which has practices in real estate, tax, bankruptcy and litigation — signed a 15-year lease to expand its 20,000-square-foot footprint to 30,000 square feet across the 16th and 17th floors. A Fisher Brothers spokesperson declined to provide asking rent for the space, but asking rent was between $70 and $80 a square foot for a 30th-floor lease signed in April 2022.

Marc Packman, Charles Laginestra, Clark Briffel and Josh Fisher represented the landlord in-house, along with Bruce Mosler, Lou D’Avanzo, Andrew Ross, Michael Baraldi and Lexie Perticone of Cushman & Wakefield. Oliver Katcher at Indigo Property Holdings handled the transaction for the tenant. A C&W spokesperson didn’t immediately return a request for comment, and Katcher could not be reached for comment.

“Katsky Korins is our longest-standing tenant at 605 Third Avenue, and we are proud to continue to support their growth,” Ken Fisher, a partner at Fisher Brothers, said in a statement.

The firm has been at 605 Third since 1988 and previously relocated within the building in February 2020, moving into its current space just before the pandemic began.

It isn’t the only law firm in the property at the corner of Third Avenue and East 40th Street. Last year, Michelman & Robinson took 19,871 square feet on the entire 30th floor of the 44-story building.

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.