Law Firm Michelman & Robinson Inks 20K SF at 605 Third Avenue

By April 28, 2022 2:43 pm
605 Third Aveue
605 Third Avenue. Photo: William Taufic

Regulatory and transactional law firm Michelman & Robinson snagged 19,871 square feet at Fisher Brothers605 Third Avenue, according to the landlord.

The company took the entire 30th floor of the 44-story tower between East 39th and East 40th streets for 10 years, according to a representative for the landlord. Asking rent was between $70 and $80 per square foot.

“As a firm, we’re absolutely committed to our presence and continued growth in New York City — a commitment that’s reflected in our decision to lock into a lease for the 30th floor of this extraordinary building,” Jeep Jensen, chief operating officer at Michelman & Robinson, said in a statement. 

The California-based law firm will relocate from its 11,300-square-foot offices at 800 Third Avenue in October, said a representative from the landlord. It will join investment manager Global X Fund, media company Univision and engineering business Aecom at the 1.1 million-square-foot 605 Third. 

Fisher Brothers’ Marc Packman, Charles Laginestra, Clark Briffel and Josh Fisher handled the deal for the landlord in-house, with Cushman & Wakefield’s Bruce Mosler, Lou D’Avanzo, Andrew Ross, Michael Baraldi and Maria Travlos. Newmark’s Scott Brown represented the tenant. C&W did not immediately respond to a request for comment and Brown declined to comment.

“We look forward to sharing everything 605 Third Avenue has to offer with [Michelman & Robinson] as we continue to prioritize health, wellness and exceptional tenant services across our entire commercial portfolio,” said Ken Fisher, a partner at Fisher Brothers. 

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.

