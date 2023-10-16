Eyeglass Maker Coptiq Signs 3K-SF Lease at 526 Seventh Avenue

A brand making waves in the eyewear industry has signed on for its first showroom space in the Garment District, Commercial Observer has learned.

Coptiq — which operates custom eyeglass maker Breezm Eyewear — signed a five-year lease for 2,950 square feet across the eighth floor of Sutton Garrett Realty Associates’ 526 Seventh Avenue, according to Mark Gindi from MJ Property Group.

Gindi did not disclose the asking rent, but Midtown had average asking rents of $82.68 per square foot in the third quarter of 2023, according to a recent report from CBRE.

“I take pride in not only swiftly closing deals but also in finding the perfect match between property and tenant,” Gindi, who represented the landlord in the deal, said in a statement.

Samuel Friedfeld from Olmstead Properties negotiated on behalf of the tenant. Friedfeld did not respond to a request for comment.

Coptiq was founded in 2017 and uses artificial intelligence technology to create glasses that are custom made for their clients’ faces, and then produces them using 3D printing.

Other tenants in the 10-story building, which sits between West 38th and West 39th streets include Weaver Apparel, which signed a 5,900-square-foot lease on the sixth and seventh floors in August, and Artishouse, an organization that provides collaborative space for creatives, which took 2,950 square feet on the fourth floor in May.

