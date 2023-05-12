Coworking Arts Space Artishouse Opening in Garment District

A coworking space for artists is setting up shop in the Garment District, Commercial Observer has learned.

Artishouse, an organization that provides collaborative space for creatives, signed a lease for 2,950 square feet on the fourth floor of Sutton Garrett Realty Associates’ 526 Seventh Avenue, according to landlord broker Mark Gindi of MJ Property Group.

Asking rent was $35 per square foot. Gindi did not disclose the length of the lease.

“This exceptional space offers excellent natural light, direct elevator exposure, and the advantage of being a corner and full-floor unit,” Gindi said in a statement. “With its thoughtful design and prime location, I am confident that Artishouse will flourish as a collaborative studio space for networking, learning, and creative collaboration among artists and creatives.”

Jordyn Comras and Jonathan Franzel of Newmark represented ArtisHouse in the transaction and did not immediately provide a comment.

“Our amazing 3,000 sq ft space will be divided into workstations and will provide a luxurious environment for our members to develop their artistic style and influence the creative world around them,” Matthew Perlman of Artishouse said in a statement. “Artishouse remains a one-stop-shop for artists in the New York dedicated to giving back to the community”

The office building, constructed in 1924, sits between West 38th and West 39th streets and stands 10 stories tall. Retail tenants include Indoor Cannabis, Baked by Melissa and dentist office PresiDental Care.

