Garment-Maker Weaver Apparel Signs 6K-SF Lease at 526 Seventh Avenue

A Garment District landlord had to weave together two floors for this clothing tenant.

Weaver Apparel is setting up camp in New York City after signing a seven-year, 5,900-square-foot lease at Sutton Garrett Realty’s 526 Seventh Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

The company founded by Prabu Sivagurunathan will add the New York City address to its current outposts in Jordan, Vietnam, India Los Angeles, Edison, N.J. and Lewisville, Tex. Asking rent was $39 per square foot.

“Indeed, the current market poses its challenges. Navigating complexities and uncertainties requires a nuanced approach,” Mark Gindi of MJ Property Group, who represented the landlord in the deal, said in a statement. “Yet, it’s within these challenges that opportunities emerge.”

It’s unclear who represented the tenant in the transaction.

The office building, which sits between West 38th and West 39th streets, was constructed in 1924 and stands 10 stories tall. Other tenants include Artishouse, which signed for almost 3,000 square feet in May, as well as Indoor Cannabis, Baked by Melissa and dentist office PresiDental Care on the retail end.

