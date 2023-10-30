EliseAI Expands to 27K SF at 33 East 33rd Street

Artificial intelligence firm EliseAI is expanding its footprint by an extra 6,000 square feet at A&R Kalimian Realty’s 33 East 33rd Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

The expansion in the 12-story building puts the artificial intelligence firm — which specializes in providing conversational and operational AI process solutions to clients — in 26,582 square feet on the second and third floors for a term of five years, according to tenant broker JLL (JLL).

Asking rents in the 12-story building are in the $50s per square foot, JLL said.

“With a recent funding round pointing to further growth, building ownership was able to deliver a turnkey solution that supports the continued success of EliseAI and its employees as they continue to innovate and push into new markets,” JLL’s Val Stobetsky, who represented the tenant with William McGarry, Calum Waddell and Hale King, said in a statement.

Newmark (NMRK)’s Erik Harris and Zachary Weil represented Kalimian in the deal and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

EliseAI was founded in 2017 by CEO Minna Song to help property managers and health care companies use AI. The company moved into the building in 2022.

The 156,000-square-foot property between Park and Madison avenues has been recently renovated. Notable leases in the building include deals with VideoAmp, which took 13,000 square feet in October 2020, and marketing firm Converge, which signed a 10-year lease for 13,116 square feet in 2019.

