Civil Rights Law Firm Relocating to 13K SF at 200 Varick Street

Civil rights litigation firm Neufeld Scheck Brustin Hoffmann & Freudenberger is moving out of its Tribeca offices for new 12,914-square-foot digs at 200 Varick Street.

The law firm will relocate from 99 Hudson Street after signing a 13-year deal across the entire eighth floor of the GFP Real Estate-owned 200 Varick, according to the landlord.

GFP did not disclose the asking rent. Midtown South, however, saw average asking rents of $81.73 per square foot in the third quarter of 2023, according to a recent report from CBRE.

Newmark (NMRK)’s Robert Silver, Brittany Silver, Anthony Sciacca and Jamie Jacobs as well as GFP’s Jeffrey Gural and Rhonda Singer represented the owners in the deal. Joshua Gosin, Todd Hershman and Matthew Shreiner, also of Newmark, negotiated on behalf of the tenant.

Newmark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The building, constructed in 1927 at the corner of Varick and Houston streets with designs by architect Frank S. Parker, rises 12 stories and has 490,000 square feet of office space.

Other tenants in the building include duotone audio group (yes, all lowercase) which renewed its 4,633-square-foot lease in September, and health care tech startup COTA which signed a five-year deal for 9,764 square feet in March, Commercial Observer previously reported.

