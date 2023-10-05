32BJ Health Fund Doubles Size of its Flatiron Office

Nine months after signing a lease for 18,850 square feet at 22 West 19th Street, Building Service 32BJ Health Fund is doubling its footprint, Commercial Observer has learned.

An 18,800-square-foot expansion brings its offices at Kaufman Organization’s Flatiron District building to 37,650 square feet, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

The source could not provide the terms of the deal, but the third-quarter average rent for Midtown across Class A, B and C buildings was between $63 and $80 per square foot, according to a recent report from Avison Young.

Building Service 32BJ Health Fund is part of Service Employees International Union, Local 32BJ. The SEIU — which represents more than 175,000 maintenance, custodial and other property service workers — has used the building as an office for its health fund since 2010 and in February took over the entire second floor. It’s adjacent to Local 32BJ’s headquarters at 25 West 18th Street, another building owned by Kaufman.

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)’s Mark Weiss and Jenna Catalon represented the union in the deal. It’s unclear who negotiated on behalf of the landlord.

C&W declined to comment, while Kaufman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Also known as the Cluett Building, the office tower spans 191,400 square feet and has recently undergone renovations to the lobby, adding a tenant entrance on West 18th Street.

Business media company Morning Brew also occupies the building after taking 37,650 square feet in February 2022, CO reported at the time.

