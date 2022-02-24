Business Media Firm Morning Brew Takes 38K SF in Flatiron District

Morning Brew — which distributes a business newsletter to more than 3 million subscribers — has inked a deal for 37,650 square feet at the Kaufman Organization’s 22 West 19th Street, also known as The Cluett Building, Commercial Observer has learned.

The media company, which is majority-owned by Insider Inc., took the entire third and fourth floors of the 11-story building for eight years. Asking rent was $65 per square foot, according to the landlord.

Morning Brew will relocate nearly 3 miles north of its current offices at GFP Real Estate and Northwind Group’s 40 Exchange Place in the Financial District. Kaufman will build out the media company’s new digs ahead of the firm’s move in the second quarter, according to the landlord.

“Morning Brew will have a beautifully designed space with upgraded kitchens, bathrooms and a stairway that will connect the two floors,” Kaufman’s Michael Heaner, who represented the landlord in-house with Sam Stein, said in a statement. “Set in an open floor plan, the space will provide a collaborative environment for team members.”

The property between Fifth Avenue and Avenue of the Americas was built in 1901 and underwent a restoration to its balustrade, staircase and marble paneling in 2020 after the pandemic emptied out the Chelsea loft building.

The building’s location in Chelsea and recent renovations were two reasons Morning Brew wanted to open its new offices in the building, said Douglas Regal, who represented the tenant with Jamie Katcher and Emilie Goldman while they worked at Cushman & Wakefield. (They have since joined Raise Commercial Real Estate.)

“The fast-growth trajectory of Morning Brew coupled with a high-quality, strategic landlord partner sets the pathway for future growth within the building,” Regal said.

