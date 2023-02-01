32BJ Health Fund Expands Flatiron District Offices by 19K SF

A union with almost 175,000 members to take care of is getting extra office space in the Flatiron District, Commercial Observer has learned.

Building Service 32BJ Health Fund signed a lease for 18,850 square feet at Kaufman Organization’s 22 West 19th Street, according to tenant brokers Cushman & Wakefield. C&W declined to provide the asking rent and length of the lease.

The new office space, which encompasses the entire second floor of the building between Avenue of the Americas and Fifth Avenue, is adjacent to 32BJ’s main offices at Kaufman’s 25 West 18th Street, where the union has a significant, but unknown, footprint that was originally leased in 2010.

“As 32BJ continues to grow and expand, this new office will provide a fresh and productive environment for its employees,” Jenna Catalon of C&W, who worked on the deal with Mark Weiss, said in a statement.

Also known as The Cluett Building, the 191,400-square-foot office tower has recently undergone renovations to the lobby and added an entrance on West 18th Street to tenants.

“22 West 19th Street continues to attract tenants due to its classic Flatiron location and newly renovated lobby,” Michael Heaner, who represented the Kaufman Organization in-house alongside Sam Stein, said in a statement. “We could not find a more stable tenant.”

Other tenants include Morning Brew, which leased 37,650 square feet in February 2022, CO previously reported.

