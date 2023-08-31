Securiport Moving HQ From DC to Reston Station

Border security firm Securiport is relocating its headquarters to Reston Station in Reston, Va., after more than two decades in Washington, D.C.

The company has inked a 24,800-square-foot lease at 1900 Reston Metro Plaza, part of the Reston Station mixed-use neighborhood developed by Comstock. It will relocate from 1000 Potomac Street in the District, where it’s been since its founding in 2001.

Secuirport will move to 11480 Commerce Metro Center in Reston Station on a temporary basis in September while the buildout of its new headquarters in the Helmut Jahn-designed office tower is completed.

Comstock completed the 365,000-square-foot building in 2017.

Timothy Steffan, chief operating officer for Comstock, told Commercial Observer that companies are attracted to Reston Station thanks to multi-modal accessibility and a diverse, mixed-use environment.

Tenants also are lured by “the exposure to the toll road and airports and the number of vehicles each day, plus the large abundance of technology companies working within the quarter,” Steffan said.

The new Reston headquarters will be larger than Securiport’s previous home.

“Securiport is a rapidly growing company that invests in new and proprietary technologies, and this new location will provide our team with an upscaled environment to showcase our solutions,” Enrique Segura, president and CEO of Securiport, said in a prepared statement.

Other tenants at 1900 Reston Metro Plaza include data analytics company Babel Street, which signed for 10,220 square feet in May; wealth management firm Cresset, which leased 11,500 square feet in April 2022; and podcast platform Megaphone, which took 10,000 square feet in 2020.

Reston Station covers more than 80 acres spanning the Dulles Toll Road and surrounding the Wiehle-Reston East Metro station. It’s home to powerhouse companies such as Google, ICF Global and Spotify.

Construction on Phase II of Reston Station is already underway, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2024.

“As we grow Reston Station into the region’s largest and most dynamic mixed-use development, we will continue to attract office tenants to the Dulles Corridor by providing new dining, entertainment, fitness and experiential retail opportunities in our expanding urban neighborhood,” Steffan said.

Comstock’s Steffan and Jessy Toor plus JLL (JLL) represented the landlord in the lease, while Richard McBride of McBride Real Estate Services handled things on the tenant side.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.