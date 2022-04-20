Cresset Moving DC HQ to Reston Station

Wealth management firm Cresset is moving its Washington, D.C. office within Reston, Va.

The company has inked a 11,500-square-foot lease on the ninth floor of 1900 Reston Metro Plaza, a 365,000-square-foot trophy office building in the Reston Station mixed-use neighborhood.

Cresset plans to move from its current home at nearby 11951 Freedom Drive sometime this summer.

Comstock developed the 16-story building in 2017.

“[Cresset] was drawn to Reston Station for the combination of best-in-class new office space, employee access to public transit on Metro’s silver line, and proximity to onsite restaurants and retail amenities,” Tim Steffan, executive vice president of leasing, development and asset management in Cresset’s real estate arm, told Commercial Observer.

The new location will provide Cresset employees direct access to the Wiehle-Reston East Metro station, bike paths, numerous restaurants and retail offerings at Reston Station.

The property is situated just 20 miles from downtown D.C., and midway between Dulles International Airport and Tysons Corner.

Other tenants include Rolls-Royce North America, which occupies 18,000 square feet, podcast platform Megaphone, which took 10,000 square feet in 2020 and Solar Winds with 16,349 square feet.

JLL represented Comstock in the deal, while Cushman & Wakefield handled things for the tenant.

Requests for comment from Cresset were not immediately returned.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.