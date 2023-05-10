Babel Street Joins Growing Number of Tech Firms in Reston Station

Babel Street, a data analytics company based in Reston, Va., has signed a 10,200-square-foot lease in its hometown, at 1900 Reston Metro Plaza.

Comstock developed the 365,000-square-foot building, part of the Reston Station mixed-use neighborhood, in 2017. The 16-story 1900 Reston Metro Plaza is just 20 miles from Downtown D.C., and midway between Dulles International Airport and Tysons, Va.

“Adding Babel Street to our tenant roster continues to credential our project as a leading destination for tech companies looking for prime office real estate along Metro and mass transit options,” Timothy Steffan, chief operating officer for Comstock, told Commercial Observer.

Babel Street will keep its headquarters at 1818 Library Street, and has additional offices in Boston, Tokyo, Tel Aviv, London, Canberra and Ottawa.

Other tenants at 1900 Reston Metro Plaza include wealth management firm Cresset, which leased 11,500 square feet in April; Rolls-Royce North America, which occupies 18,000 square feet; and podcast platform Megaphone, which took 10,000 square feet in 2020

Reston Station covers more than 80 acres spanning the Dulles Toll Road and surrounding the Wiehle-Reston East Metro Station. It’s home to powerhouse companies such as Google, ICF Global and Spotify. Phase II of the development is currently underway.

“Having recently signed several new retail and experiential brands including Vida Fitness, Puttshack, and Ebbitt House, the first-ever expansion of the iconic Old Ebbitt Grill in Washington, D.C., we continue activating the Reston Station neighborhood to be a dynamic mixed-used and transit-oriented neighborhood,” Steffan said.

Jay Farmer and Chuck LaRock at JLL represented Babel Street in the deal. Comstock was represented in-house.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.