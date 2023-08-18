Spanish Fashion House Loewe To Open at Bal Harbour Shops

Maverick designer brand Loewe is coming to the Bal Harbour Shops.

The LVMH-owned brand signed a lease on the second floor of the luxury mall, just north of Miami Beach, according to filings to Miami-Dade County.

The boutique will be nestled between lingerie retailer Wolford and Marni, another high-fashion brand, the documents suggest. Representatives for LVMH and the Whitman Family Development, which owns the 593,117-square-foot mall, did not immediately respond to comment.

Loewe, a venerable centuries-old Spanish retailer, has become one of the most popular high fashion brands on the market in recent years under the direction of Jonathan Anderson. It is best known for unconventional designs, such as its pixelated hoodies and basket bags.

The fashion house, founded in Galicia, Spain in 1846, opened its first U.S. store at the Miami Design District in 2015, which remains operational at 110 NE 39th Street today.

The Loewe boutique is the latest addition to the open-air shopping center, which counts Chanel, Gucci, Balenciaga and Tiffany & Co as tenants, among others. Staud, the buzzy ready-to-wear brand based in L.A., and Lapérouse, an iconic Parisian cafe, will open locations on the third floor, while Italian clothing brand Eleventy will make its debut on the second floor.

