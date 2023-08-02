Fashion Brand Staud to Open Next Location at Bal Harbour Shops

Staud, the buzzy ready-to-wear brand, is set to open its fourth store at the Bal Harbour Shops, a luxury mall near Miami, home to Chanel, Gucci and Fendi, among others.

The contemporary fashion label signed an agreement for space on the top floor of the three-story mall, where another fashion brand Scanlan Theodore is now based, according to documents filed to Miami-Dade County.

Founded by Sarah Staudinger and George Augusto in 2015, the L.A.-based label is best known for its beaded bags and colorful clothing that typically retail for under $500. The company’s footprint has grown to include stores in New York’s SoHo, on L.A.’s Melrose Place and in Dallas, which all opened last year.

It’s unclear whether Scanlan Theodore — an Australian fashion label that relocated from the second to the third floor in the past year — will shutter its store or once again relocate. A representative for the Whitman Family Development, which owns the mall, declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Staud did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Another new entry to the Bal Harbour Shops is Eleventy. The Italian brand is set to occupy a storefront on the second floor, where a Tory Burch boutique is now housed. Eleventy, which has another Florida store in Palm Beach, produces both men’s and womenswear that typically retails between $500 and $1,500.

Also on the second floor, Assouline, the publisher of coffee table books, will relocate across the hallway from its current boutique, taking over the store that shoemaker Alexandre Birman occupies, the filings suggest. Akris, the Swiss luxury fashion house, will move, but remain on the first floor where it now operates a store.

As with Scanlan Theodore, it’s unclear whether Alexandre Birman and Tory Burch will relocate within the shopping center or close their boutiques.

