Legendary Parisian club Lapérouse is making its U.S. debut at the Bal Harbour Shops, filings made to Miami-Dade County show.

Founded in 1766, the Parisian establishment gained notoriety as one of the city’s most risque institutions. Later, by the mid-19th and 20th centuries, it became a stomping ground for France’s most esteemed writers, such as Victor Hugo, Émile Zola, Honoré de Balzac, Colette and Marcel Proust.

In 2018, Parisian nightlife mogul Benjamin Patou of Mona Group bought Lapérouse, which faces the Seine river in the capital’s swanky 6th Arrondissement, with the backing of Antoine Arnault, son of LVMH owner Bernard Arnault, one of the world’s richest men, according to the New York Times.

The restaurant has remained popular among celebrity circles, hosting Lady Gaga, George Clooney, Kendall Jenner and Lenny Kravitz, just to name a few.

The Lapérouse brand is expanding internationally with another location slated to open in London, Patou told Women’s Wear Daily last year.

The South Florida outpost, which will be called Café Lapérouse, spans 2,756 square feet, said a representative for the mall. It’s set to open in fall 2024 on the top floor of the uber-luxury three-story mall, where it will join clothing line Camila and French crystal brand Daum, which recently inked deals, as well as popular sushi restaurant Makoto, which relocated to the third floor last year.

Bal Harbour Shops, owned by the Whitman Family Development, is considered one of the fanciest malls in the country, home to Chanel, Dior and Prada. The 463,477-square-foot property is undergoing a 340,387-square-foot expansion, set to open next year.

A representative for the Mona Group did not respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.