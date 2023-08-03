Home Services Company Leaf Home Takes 10K SF at 10 Grand Central

Ohio-based Leaf Home has found a workspace for its marketing team on the 15th floor of Marx Realty’s 10 Grand Central.

The home improvement manufacturer — which developed a form of gutter protection technology — signed a five-and-a-half-year lease for 10,000 square feet in the office tower known to the Postal Service as 155 East 44th Street, according to the landlord. Asking rent was $92 per square foot.

SEE ALSO: Nonprofit Adaptive Design Association Reups in the Garment District

The space, which is Leaf Home’s first New York City office, is a pre-built office suite and has additional tenant services like the building’s house car, an electric Porsche Taycan known as Marx Mobile.

“The leasing velocity around 10 Grand Central has remained steady during the current office cycle due to the highly differentiated product offering here and across our portfolio,” Craig Deitelzweig, CEO of Marx Realty, said in a statement. “Now, more than ever, it’s extremely important to provide tenants an inspired workplace experience, and the outstanding top-to-bottom sensory journey at 10 Grand Central is unrivaled in today’s market.”

Maxwell Tarter of CBRE (CBRE) represented Leaf Home in the transaction while Mitchell Konsker, Kyle Young, Carlee Palmer, Simon Landmann and Thomas Swartz of JLL (JLL) negotiated on behalf of Marx Realty.

CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“10 Grand Central continues to be one of the most active and sought-after buildings in the market,” Konsker said in a statement. “Tenants really gravitate towards the type of hospitality-rich spaces and unique service elements that the Marx team has created. The Marx Mobile is especially attractive as a true differentiator in today’s market.”

Other tenants in the 35-story building include telemedicine company Teladoc Health (which signed a deal for 7,000 square feet in April), law firm Lewis Baach Kaufmann Middlemiss and glass partition manufacturer MetroWall, both of which inked leases in March.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.