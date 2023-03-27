Law Firm and Glass Wall Maker Ink Deals at 10 Grand Central

Law firm Lewis Baach Kaufmann Middlemiss and glass partition manufacturer MetroWall are moving to 10 Grand Central in Midtown.

In the larger of the two deals, Lewis Baach signed a 10-year lease to relocate from the Chrysler Building to 7,000 square feet on the entire 25th floor of 10 Grand Central, according to landlord Marx Realty. Asking rent was $90 per square foot.

The Washington, D.C.-based law firm opened its New York offices in 3,867 square feet at the Chrysler Building in 2013 and later expanded to a 7,348-square-foot space on the 64th floor of the tower, according to its website.

It plans to ditch the Chrysler Building in June and “fell in love” with 10 Grand Central thanks to amenities — which include a cafè, conference room and terrace — and “the whole look and feel of the building,” said Craig Deitelzweig, president and CEO of Marx Realty.

Handler Real Estate’s Darell Handler represented Lewis Baach in the lease. Handler and a spokesperson for Lewis Baach did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Aside from Lewis Baach, MetroWall inked a 10-year deal to open its first New York City outpost in 4,000 square feet on the second floor of 10 Grand Central, Deitelzweig said. Asking rent was $68 per square foot.

The Congers, N.Y.-based company, which designs glass partitions for office buildings, jumped on a deal for the showroom and office space because of the building’s location, said tenant broker Jonathan Anapol of Prime Manhattan Realty.

“[It’s] an ideal Grand Central location,” Anapol said. “The space was very appealing for their showroom and for their architects and builders to visit them.”

JLL’s Mitchell Konsker, Kyle Young, Simon Landmann, Carlee Palmer and Thomas Swartz handled both deals for the landlord. A spokesperson from JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants at the 35-story building at the corner of Third Avenue and East 44th Street include golf tour organizer LIV Golf, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s production company Seven Bucks Productions and insurance firm MassMutual.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.