Teladoc Health Relocating NYC Offices to 10 Grand Central

The doctor is in at 10 Grand Central.

Telemedicine company Teladoc Health inked an eight-year deal to relocate its New York City offices to 7,000 square feet on part of the 16th floor of the 35-story building, according to landlord Marx Realty. Asking rent was $82 per square foot.

The Purchase, N.Y.-based Teladoc Health will ditch its outpost near Pennsylvania Station for the tower at the corner of Third Avenue and East 44th Street this summer, said Marx president and CEO Craig Deitelzweig. It was not clear exactly where Teladoc Health’s current New York City offices are located, and the firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The publicly traded company decided to move to 10 Grand Central thanks to the building’s location near Grand Central Terminal, which Deitelzweig said will help draw Teladoc Health’s employees back to in-person work.

“They really wanted to be by Grand Central [because] they wanted a place that was really convenient for their employees,” Deitelzweig said. “Who wouldn’t love to come to this space here?”

JLL’s Kevin Duffy and Sean Lynch represented the tenant in the lease while Mitchell Konsker, Kyle Young, Simon Landmann, Carlee Palmer and Thomas Swartz, also of JLL, handled it for the landlord. Duffy declined to comment. Lynch and a spokesperson for JLL did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other tenants at the property, which has an alternative address of 155 East 44th Street, include glass wall designers MetroWall, law firm Lewis Baach Kaufmann Middlemiss and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s production company Seven Bucks Productions.

