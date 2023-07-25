Trio of Food Vendors Coming to DC’s Bryant Street Market

Doki Doki BBQ, Grassfed Griddle and Jaliyaa Coffee are joining Bryant Street Market in Washington, D.C.’s Edgewood neighborhood.

Located at 680 Rhode Island Ave NE, Bryant Street Market is a multi-stall food hall on the ground floor of The Chase residential building.

Formerly known as The Bevy, the food hall is being transformed by MRP Realty as part of the 13-acre Bryant Street NE development, a mixed-use community and entertainment center in Northeast D.C.

The first phase of the overall development includes 487 apartment units, 47,000 square feet of retail that will include Kraken Pickleball, a plaza oriented to the Metropolitan Branch Trail, and a new pedestrian bridge to the Rhode Island Avenue Metro station.

Grassfed Griddle, which has maintained a pop-up at Bryant Street Market’s entrance since the food hall opened in early March, signed for 373 square feet in an interior stall. The vendor is committed to supporting local, sustainable, ethical family farming within the DMV community.

Doki Doki BBQ, a new concept from chefs Kevin Tien and Judy Beltrano of the Doki Doki Group, will open in a 589-square-foot location. Its menu focuses on New American barbecue featuring smoke, char and Asian flavors inspired by Tien’s Texas and Louisiana roots.

African coffee brand Jaliyaa will open its first brick-and-mortar location at a 381-square-foot space in Bryant Street Market, where 5 percent of profits from every purchase will go to help fight global food insecurities.

MRP handled the leases in-house. It was not clear who represented the three tenants.

“We could not be more thrilled by the local small businesses that are shaping out Bryant Street Market,” Zach Wade, principal with MRP Realty, said in a prepared statement. “The variety and quality of our vendors reflect the rich Edgewood community, and each contributes to the breadth of local talent and diverse flavors that visitors to Bryant Street are coming to expect. We’re beyond lucky to have them and proud to introduce them as partners.”

MRP will host a brunch event at Bryant Street Market on July 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., allowing the public to sample the range of flavors brought by open and soon-to-open stalls.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.