Taqueria Habanero Expands to Bryant Street Market in Northeast DC

Taqueria Habanero, a popular Puebla-style restaurant in Washington, D.C., is expanding.

The Mexican restaurant, which has locations at 3710 14th Street NW in the District and 8145 Baltimore Avenue in College Park, Md., has inked a deal for 1,117 feet between two stalls in the upcoming Bryant Street Market.

Bryant Street Market is a multi-stall food hall set in the heart of Bryant Street on the ground floor of The Chase residential building.

Formerly known as The Bevy, the food hall is being transformed by MRP Realty as part of the 13-acre Bryant Street NE development, a mixed-use community and entertainment center in the Edgewood neighborhood of Northeast D.C.

“Beyond providing an authentic and delicious menu, this is an opportunity for us to showcase a vibrant culture and cuisine that will add energy to the neighborhood — and will certainly become a staple for both locals and visitors,” Zach Wade, a principal with MRP Realty, told Commercial Observer.

The husband-and-wife team of Mirna and Dionicio “Dio” Montero first opened Taqueria Habanero in 2014, serving up tacos and other traditional cuisine at its D.C. location. It will offer its same menu at the Bryant Street Market site, and add Bar Alegria, a new 26-seat bar in the center of the food hall, which will serve craft beers, cocktails, and light bites inspired by Latin American flavors.

Yicela Alvarado, the restaurant’s operations director and the Monteros’ eldest child, is leading the expansion to Bryant Street along with her two sisters. “The success of our restaurants is a testament to our parents’ hard work and perseverance, their interpretation of the ‘American dream’,” Alvarado said in a prepared statement.

Phase I of the Bryant Street NE development includes 487 residential apartment units and 47,000 square feet of retail, which will be home to the Van Gogh and Dinos Alive immersive experiences as well as Kraken Kourts pickleball. There will also be a plaza with access to the Metropolitan Branch Trail and the new pedestrian bridge to Rhode Island Avenue Metro station.

