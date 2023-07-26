RFR Proposes Supertall on Yve Hotel Site in Downtown Miami

Aby Rosen’s RFR Holding is looking to get into the supertall game in Miami.

The New York-based developer filed an application for a 1,049-foot tower along Biscayne Boulevard, facing Bayfront Park, at 141 NE Third Avenue, according to a request for a pre-application meeting with Miami-Dade planners. News of the filing was first reported by The Next Miami.

The development, which is being designed by Zyscovich Architects, would include 1,074 condo units, each averaging 1,268 square feet, plus 252 hotel rooms and 1,013 parking spots. The site spans about half an acre. A representative for the developer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The proposed tower, which remains in the early stages, would replace the 17-story Yve Hotel at 146 Biscayne Boulevard, along with an adjacent parking garage and a 12-story office building. The nearby 100 Biscayne, a 30-story office building completed in 1965, would remain.

RFR Realty paid a combined $131.8 million last year for the three properties in Downtown Miami.

In recent years, Miami has become a racing ground for supertall skyscrapers among high-profile developers, though the city’s height limit remains at 1,049 feet due to its proximity to the Miami International Airport.

Last year, PMG broke ground for the 100-story Waldorf Astoria condo tower just a few blocks south of RFR’s properties. In Brickell, Stephen Ross’s Related Companies, in partnership with Swire Properties, is planning to build a 1,000-foot-tall building.

Other supertalls in the pipeline include Michael Stern’s 888 Brickell, the Hollo family’s One Bayfront Plaza at 100 S Biscayne Boulevard, and the Okan Tower at 555 N Miami Avenue.

RFR did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.