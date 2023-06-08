Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Ride-share Service Revel Cruises Into Falchi Building in LIC

By June 8, 2023 3:19 pm
The Falchi Building at 31-00 47th Avenue. Photo: CoStar Group

Ride-share and scooter rental service Revel is moving to the Falchi Building in Long Island City, Queens, where it will join an established hub of taxi and ride-sharing companies.

The firm announced Thursday that it had leased 8,000 square feet for five years on the second floor of the former industrial building at 31-00 47th Avenue. Last month, Revel moved 40 employees into the space, where it will handle driver support, operations and recruitment. The startup relocated from a smaller office at the former Pfizer campus in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, which is also home to Revel’s first electric car charging hub.

“Revel is hiring more New Yorkers as W2 employee drivers, helping us improve zero-emission transportation access across our city,” Revel spokesperson Robert Familiar said in the statement. “To accommodate that growth, we’re investing in Queens to base and expand our full-time ride-share support teams. The Falchi Building, where the NYC Taxi & Limousine Commission (TLC) is also located, is a familiar and convenient location for our drivers to access any resources they may need.”

Besides the TLC, which regulates the city’s cab and ride-share industry, the Falchi Building is home to ride-sharing companies Lyft, Uber and Via. The five-story, 736,000-square-foot property also houses a number of non-transportation tenants, including watchmaker Tourneau, the federal General Services Administration, and food retailers such as Maman and Doughnut Plant.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Mitch Arkin, Kelli Berke and Ethan Silverstein represented the landlord, Savanna, in the deal. KKD Real Estate Group handled the transaction for the tenant. Neither brokerage immediately returned a request for comment.

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com

