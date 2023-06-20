Avison Young Promotes Harry Klaff to President

Harry Klaff, Avison Young‘s president of clients since 2020, has been named the new U.S. president of the firm, leading its 2,000 employees out of the company’s Washington, D.C., office.

Klaff succeeds Juan Bueno, who after two years in the position is leaving the firm for what’s described as a new opportunity.

“I plan to immediately focus on delivering the best possible outcomes for our occupier and investor clients,” Klaff told Commercial Observer. “By integrating our brokerage business with industry-leading resources, we are committed to growing revenue and winning market share in our target markets across the U.S.”

In his new role, Klaff will work alongside Avison Young CEO Mark E. Rose, as well as the entire executive team. Klaff will be responsible for building global relationships and developing strategies that work across different sectors and asset classes.

“Over the last three years I have led Avison Young’s client engagement efforts, and I understand the unique needs of building owners and space occupiers across all asset classes in the geographies we serve,” Klaff said. “I also understand Avison Young’s business and how we may be able to apply our unique characteristics to be a market leader.”

Additionally, as a broker with JLL for more than 25 years, he noted he has a true grasp on brokerage, what he calls the “largest business driver in the U.S.,” and will continue growth and expansion in that arena, while also enhancing the firm’s advisory and professional services.

“Harry has made significant strides in bolstering our reach and offerings in the occupier, owner, and investor spaces, and his depth of experience — specifically in client-facing roles — will allow him to provide invaluable support to our teams as we work to continue creating real value for clients,” Rose said in a prepared statement.

