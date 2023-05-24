Lidl Gears Up for Fourth Queens Location in Fresh Meadows

Little by little, Lidl is growing in Queens.

The German grocery chain signed a lease for 28,426 square feet in the Fresh Meadows Place shopping center at 6118 190th Street, taking over from craft store Michaels, The Real Deal first reported.

Spokespeople for Lidl and landlord Federal Realty Investment Trust declined to comment on the terms of the deal, but the average retail rent in Fresh Meadows is $50.95 per square foot, according to commercial property listing service LoopNet.

Lidl will join a handful of other retailers at the center, including an AMC movie theater, a Starbucks and a branch of the Queens Public Library, according to Federal Realty’s website.

The deal marks the fast-growing grocery chain’s third planned outpost in Queens, after it announced a 41,561-square-foot location in Glen Oaks Shopping Center on Tuesday and a 35,000-square-foot store in Queens Place Mall last year. Lidl made its Queens debut in 2021 when it opened at 19-30 37th Street in Astoria.

Lidl wants to open even more outposts in New York City within the next few years and “looks forward to” continuing its expansion in Queens, Chandler Spivey, a spokesperson for Lidl, said in a statement.

Schuckman Realty’s Kenneth Schuckman represented the tenant in the deal. Schuckman and Federal Realty’s Lance Billingsley handled it for the landlord, TRD reported. Schuckman declined to comment.

