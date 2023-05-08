Lidl to Open New 23K SF Grocery Store in Chelsea

A new Lidl grocery store is headed to 335 Eighth Avenue and it’s anything but little, Commercial Observer has learned.

Lidl inked a 15-year deal for 23,000 square feet at the base of the affordable housing development between West 26th and West 27th streets, according to developer MAG Partners.

Asking rents were $150 per square foot on the ground floor and $65 per square foot in the basement, according to landlord broker Cushman & Wakefield. The new outpost — set to open in 2025 — will be Germany-based Lidl’s second in Manhattan, after it debuted in Harlem at 2187 Frederick Douglass Boulevard in February 2021.

Lidl also has locations in Staten Island and Queens and plans to “open even more stores” in the next few years, including a Brooklyn outpost, Or Raitses, senior director of real estate for Lidl’s New York region, said in a statement.

As part of MAG’s deal with 335 Eighth’s owner — the board of the neighboring housing cooperative — to build the 188-unit residential building, it was required to find a low-cost supermarket for the retail space, and Lidl fit the bill, according to MAG.

“Lidl shares our commitment to the greater Chelsea community and will bring excellent service and products to this neighborhood,” MaryAnne Gilmartin, founder and CEO of MAG, said in a statement.

MAG will break ground on the seven-story project this month, demolishing the existing retail building previously occupied by a McDonald’s, a Gristedes supermarket and restaurant Taco Bandito

CBRE’s Stephen Sjurset, David LaPierre, Robert Bonicoro and Duane Davis brokered the deal for Lidl while Alan Schmerzler, Sean Moran, Catherine Merck and Patrick O’Rourke of C&W represented MAG. A spokesperson from CBRE declined to comment.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.