Drink it in, Southern California. A beverage manufacturer is expanding its footprint again in northern Los Angeles County.

DrinkPAK has leased more than 193,000 square feet in the last two buildings in the final phase of the Center at Needham Ranch (CANR), expanding the company’s total footprint to 965,000 square feet at the industrial park. The 1.7 million-square-foot complex in Santa Clarita is now fully leased ahead of expected completion by the end of this year, with tenants that include Amazon and LA North Studios.

Earlier this year, Blackstone’s Link Logistics signed beverage producer Constellation Brands to a massive prelease deal at an under-construction industrial project in Riverside County, and, last year, a 158,800-square-foot cold-storage warehouse leased to brewer Anheuser-Busch sold for $85 million.

A joint venture between Trammell Crow Company and Clarion Partners is developing the CANR, which features 11 Class A industrial buildings and four Class A parking and outdoor storage lots spanning 250 acres. The JV broke ground on CANR in 2017 at the southern entrance to Santa Clarita, adjacent to the San Fernando Valley, approximately one mile north of Interstate 5 and adjacent to Highway 14.

“The Center at Needham Ranch was developed to fill a growing need for state-of-the-art Class A industrial space in the L.A. North industrial submarket, which has seen record-low vacancy rates since we began construction on this project six years ago, due in large part to the high land costs, entitlement challenges, and sky-high construction costs for developers in the infill San Fernando Valley market,” Trammell Crow’s’s John Balestra said in a statement.

Nate Patena, DrinkPAK’s CEO, said the company has more than 500 employees and produces more than 2 billion cans each year, making its CANR location the largest canned beverage contract manufacturing facility in the Western U.S. DrinkPAK first signed for 172,324 square feet in Building 2 at CANR in October 2020, and then added 400,095 square feet in Buildings 3 and 4 in April 2021, followed by 198,451 square feet in Building 14.

Patrick DuRoss, John DeGrinis and Jeff Abraham of Newmark (NMRK) represented DrinkPAK. CBRE’s Craig Peters, Cameron Merrill and Doug Sonderegger are the leasing agents for CANR.

