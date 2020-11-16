Beverage-Maker DrinkPAK Signs 172K SF Warehouse in L.A. County Industrial Park

Trammell Crow Company and Clarion Partners have secured a major tenant to occupy the building next to Amazon at an under-construction industrial park in Los Angeles County.

DrinkPAK, a beverage manufacturer, signed a seven-year lease for a 172,324-square-foot building at The Center at Needham Ranch in Santa Clarita. The building will be operational in spring 2021. In May, Amazon signed to occupy almost 100,000 square feet at the same 135-acre business park.

The new DrinkPAK facility will feature three state-of-the-art, high-speed beverage packaging lines capable of producing up to 4,900 cans per minute. At full operation, DrinkPAK will employ approximately 200 employees at the new facility and produce 1.9 billion cans of product per year, including energy drinks, canned cocktails, hard seltzers and other beverages.

CBRE’s Craig Peters and Doug Sonderegger represented TCC and Clarion, while Newmark Knight Frank’s Patrick DuRoss, John DeGrinis and Jeff Abraham represented the tenant.

Phase 1 of the Center at Needham Ranch includes approximately 900,000 square feet of Class A industrial space. The site of Phase 1 is part of a master-planned, industrial development located immediately adjacent to the San Fernando Valley, approximately one mile north of Interstate 5 and adjacent to Highway 14.

The Santa Clarita Valley submarket also nabbed another Amazon lease this year. The e-commerce giant signed for 156,000 square feet in the city of Valencia.