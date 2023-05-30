This tenant will be renting its Midtown office a little Lang-er.

Financial adviser John Lang signed a renewal for its 8,179-square-foot offices on the 23rd floor of the Jack Resnick & Sons-owned 485 Madison Avenue for 10 more years, Commercial Observer has learned. Asking rent was in the mid-$60s per square foot.

In addition to Lang’s renewal, consulting firm Ascendo Resources signed a five-year deal for 5,743 square feet on a portion of the 17th floor — a pre-built space — in a relocation from 12 East 49th Street, according to the landlord.

“The breadth and diversity of our recent transactions are a clear sign of our continued leasing momentum at 485 Madison Avenue,” Jonathan Resnick, president of Jack Resnick & Sons, said in a statement.

Adam Rappaport and Brett Greenberg of Jack Resnick represented the landlord in-house while Reid Longley of Colliers brokered the deal for John Lang. Stephen Bellwood of Cushman & Wakefield handled the lease for Ascendo Resources.

Colliers and C&W did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other recent deals in the building include menswear brand Hive & Colony taking a 1,850-square-foot retail space on the ground floor for a second location opening this fall while Jade Trau is leasing 4,200 square feet on the 12th floor for a showroom.

The building located between 51st and 52nd streets was built in 1929, designed by architect J.E.R. Carpenter, and acquired by Jack Resnick & Sons in 1976. Other tenants include law firm Zuckerman Spaeder, which took 14,101 square feet on the entire 10th floor in April 2022.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.