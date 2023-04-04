DC’s The Herald Adds Two Tenants to Luxury Office Building

FS Vector, a financial services consulting firm, and the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR) have both committed to long-term leases at The Herald in Washington, D.C.

FS Vector inked a 5,700-square-foot space, and SIOR signed for 5,000 square feet. Asking rents were between $73 and $76 per square foot for these spaces, according to landlord Marx Realty.

SEE ALSO: Round The Clock Nursery Takes 16K SF in New Hamilton Heights Building

Built in 1923 and acquired by Marx in April 2020, the 114,000-square-foot building is defined by a distinctive Beaux Arts design.

“We have received enthusiastic feedback from brokers and tenants based on our hospitality-infused aesthetic at The Herald,” Craig Deitelzweig, CEO of Marx Realty, said in a statement. “The building is overflowing with the warmth, comfort and amenities reminiscent of the finest luxury hotels, while honoring the distinctive history of the building. With its soaring ceiling heights and attention to every detail, The Herald is truly one of a kind.”

Located at 1307 New York Avenue, the building features a new 40-seat boardroom, a European-style cafe and the Bouvier Club, an 8,800-square-foot lounge that incorporates historic photos, curated artwork, newspaper-printing memorabilia and a fireplace.

Additionally, ownership recently launched the Marx Mobile, a Tesla Y model that tenants can book for local trips.

“Marx pioneered this hospitality-like vibe in the office sector, and we are constantly hearing feedback about our impeccable attention to detail at The Herald,” Deitelzweig said. “Beyond our signature scent and mood music, the artwork throughout the space — including portraits of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Barbara Bush and Ronald Regan — help to solidify a sense of ‘soul’ which is so crucial to Marx Realty and its properties.”

FS Vector was represented by Steve Burman of JLL, while SIOR was represented by Matt Levin of Transwestern. Marx Realty was represented by Evan Behr, Nathan Beach and Jeanette Ko of JLL on both leases.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.