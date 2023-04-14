Dave’s Hot Chicken, the fast-food chain backed by musician Drake and actor Samuel L. Jackson, will open a new outpost in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, before the end of the year.

The chain inked a 10-year deal for 2,800 square feet at 1192 Fulton Street, said Augenbaum Realty’s Josh Augenbaum, who brokered the lease for landlord Bawabeh Holding Corporation.

Asking rent was $80 per square foot for the 1,800-square-foot ground-floor space, Augenbaum said. Dave’s also took a 1,000-square-foot basement in the deal.

Dave’s will open in the fourth quarter of 2023 and take the storefront at the base of the four-story residential building from coffee shop Mocha Pride Cafe.

The deal adds to Dave’s plans to spread its wings over Gotham. The chain expects to open 14 new locations in Queens and Long Island over the next five years, on top of the 20 outposts it said in 2022 it will bring to Manhattan and Brooklyn, Eater reported. Dave’s first New York City store set up shop in Midtown last year.

And with competitors like Shake Shack, Chipotle and Atomic Wings moving to the busy Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, it made sense for Dave’s to get in on the action, Augenbaum said.

“Dave’s felt it would be a great fit for them to add this product to this corridor,” he said. “The area has been booming with new development, and with the amount of density that is there, it was underserved with the quick-service restaurant use.”

Alliance Retail Development’s Ryan Feldman represented the tenant in the deal. Feldman and a spokesperson for Dave’s did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Landlord Bawabeh Holding could not be reached for comment.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.