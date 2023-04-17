Law Firm Cohen Clair Signs 18K-SF Lease at 919 Third Avenue

Leasing activity from law firms is Cohen pretty well in this Midtown East building.

Cohen Clair Lans Greifer & Simpson is joining a roster of other law firms at 919 Third Avenue and signed a 10-year lease for 17,862 square feet on the 34th floor of SL Green Realty’s 47-story building, according to the landlord.

The asking rent was $80 per square foot, just above the Midtown average of about $77.49 in the first quarter of 2023, according to the landlord and a Transwestern report released Monday.

Cohen Clair Lans Greifer & Simpson currently has its offices just two blocks south in SL Green’s Lipstick Building at 885 Third Avenue. It’s not clear when the firm plans to relocate.

“The building is ever popular with law firms due to the extraordinarily efficient floor plate design and stunning views from oversized windows,” Steven Durels, director of leasing at SL Green, said in a statement. “Additionally, a new lobby with a European-style coffee bar and new elevator cabs was recently completed.”

The tenant was represented by Mary Ann Tighe, Craig Reicher and James Ackerson of CBRE while Robert Alexander, Ryan Alexander, Emily Chabrier, Taylor Callaghan, Alex D’Amario and Nicole Marshall, also from CBRE, negotiated on behalf of SL Green.

CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The building between East 55th and East 56th streets have seen several law firms take space recently with, Jenner & Block signing on for 5,600 square feet in a 15-year lease in September 2022 and Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo taking a total of 101,394 square feet the year prior, Commercial Observer reported.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.