Tishman Speyer’s Gus Field Returns to Cushman & Wakefield

Veteran Tishman Speyer broker Gus Field is returning to Cushman & Wakefield, Commercial Observer has learned.

Field, who spent 30 years at C&W before deccamping for Tishman Speyer in 2018, returns to the company as its executive vice chair after serving as leasing director for Tishman Speyer’s 22 million-square-foot portfolio.

“I’ve been truly blessed to be able to work with extraordinary people at Tishman Speyer, Cushman & Wakefield and so many others who I’ve come to know through the course of my career,” Field said in a statement. “I could not be more appreciative of my experiences to date, nor more excited about what lies ahead.”

At Tishman, Field oversaw one of Gotham’s biggest real estate portfolios and leased out one of its ritziest new offerings: the 2.8 million-square-foot tower at 66 Hudson Boulevard known as The Spiral. Field signed accounting firm Baker Tilly for 28,000 square feet across the 22nd floor and another 15,000 square feet for Swedish bank Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB in January, bringing the building to 72 percent leased.

Field also represented the landlord in its other properties, including on deals for the Government of Ireland, which took 43,108 square feet at Tishman and Irvine Company’s MetLife Building in January, and in e-commerce startup Rokt’s 33,860-square-foot expansion at Tishman’s 175 Varick Street last year.

Before he joined Tishman, Field was a stalwart C&W staffer, spending nearly three decades working with big-name C&W brokers like John Cefaly and Robert Lowe, The Real Deal reported. He represented Facebook in its 370,000-square-foot expansion at 770 Broadway in 2018 and scored 74,349 square feet for Salesforce at 685 Third Avenue in 2012.

Field has tackled more than 40 million square feet of leases in his career, and C&W was excited to bring the broker back into the fold, said Todd Schwartz, C&W’s managing principal.

“We are delighted to welcome Gus back to the Cushman & Wakefield team,” Schwartz said in a statement. “He represents the very best of our industry and exemplifies the core values of our firm.”

Tishman wished Field “all the best in his return” to C&W, Bud Perrone, a spokesperson for Tishman, said in a statement.

“We are grateful to Gus for his contributions to our New York leasing team and for his leadership on a number of major transactions during his time at Tishman Speyer,” Perrone added.

Update: This article has been updated to include a statement from Tishman Speyer.

