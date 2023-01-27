Accountants Baker Tilly and Swedish Bank SEB Moving to The Spiral

Accounting firm Baker Tilly and Swedish bank Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB) will shrink their New York office footprints and relocate to Tishman Speyer’s recently completed tower The Spiral, Bloomberg first reported.

In the larger of the two deals, Baker Tilly signed a lease to take 28,000 square feet on the 22nd floor of the building at 66 Hudson Boulevard, according to a spokesperson for Baker Tilly. The firm will downsize from its current 49,328 square feet at One Penn Plaza.

SEE ALSO: 777 Partners Leases 18K SF at One Madison Avenue

Tishman Speyer declined to provide the length of the lease. Asking rents at The Spiral range from $125 to $225 per square foot, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

Chicago-based Baker Tilly will relocate this summer and was drawn to The Spiral because of its roster of amenities, including coworking spaces and a top-floor lounge and terrace, said the spokesperson.

CBRE’s Geoffrey Euston, David Glassman and Joe Cabrera handled the lease for Baker Tilly. A spokesperson for CBRE declined to comment.

SEB also inked a deal for slightly smaller digs at The Spiral.

The Swedish bank signed an 11-year lease for 15,000 square feet across part of the 28th floor, reducing its space from 20,700 square feet at 245 Park Avenue, according to Tishman Speyer.

This summer, the bank will ditch the Park Avenue property, where it’s been for more than four decades, because The Spiral’s amenities and green design were too good to pass up, said Cushman & Wakefield’s Aron Schreier, who represented SEB in its deal with colleague Jonathan Schindler.

“As one of the newest office buildings in the city, The Spiral’s best-in-class amenities and efficient technologies coupled with its eco-friendly and sustainable design made it a perfect fit for [SEB],” Schreier said in a statement.

SEB and Baker Tilly are the latest big names to take space at The Spiral, following contracts from Pfizer, asset management firm AllianceBernstein and British financial company HSBC, which decided to move its U.S. headquarters to 265,000 square feet at the building in May. The two new leases bring the 2.8 million-square-foot tower to 72 percent leased.

“We are pleased to welcome Baker Tilly and SEB,” Amir Sperling, a managing director at Tishman Speyer, said in a statement. “With its iconic architecture, collaborative spaces and abundant access to fresh air and natural light, The Spiral embodies the future of the workplace.”

Tishman Speyer’s Gus Field, Gregory Conen and Samuel Brodsky handled both deals in-house for the landlord.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.