E-Commerce Marketing Firm Rokt Adds Another 34K SF at 175 Varick

Fast-growing e-commerce marketing technology startup Rokt is doubling down at 175 Varick Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

Rokt signed a deal to expand by 33,860 square feet on the seventh and eighth floors of Tishman Speyer’s 10-story building, bringing its presence to 67,680 square feet, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. The source could not provide the asking rent.

The firm first signed on for 33,820 square feet on the ninth and 10th floors of 175 Varick in 2019, the source said.

Rokt was founded in 2012 by Bruce Buchanan and was named one of the 50 fastest-growing companies in the city in 2020 by Crain’s New York Business. The firm is gearing up to go public next year and last raised $458 million in 2021, valuing it at $2.75 billion, according to the Australian Financial Review.

Artisan Alliance’s Sarah Pontius, Georgina Cook and Carleigh Bettiol represented Rokt along with CBRE’s Ryan Alexander and Ramneek Rikhy. Tishman Speyer handled it in-house via Gus Field and Samantha Augarten.

Representatives for Artisan and CBRE declined to comment. A spokesperson for Tishman Speyer did not respond to a request for comment.

Aside from Rokt, 175 Varick also includes an outpost of Tishman Speyer’s coworking brand, Studio, which took over space from WeWork last year, as CO previously reported.

