Irish Government Leases 43K SF in MetLife Building

What’s craic-in? Ireland’s consulate general and a number of its agencies are taking up residence on top of Grand Central, Commercial Observer has learned.

The Government of Ireland inked a deal for 43,108 square feet on the 17th floor of Tishman Speyer’s top ’o the terminal 200 Park Avenue, better known as the MetLife Building, in a relocation from 345 Park Avenue starting in 2024, according to tenant brokers Savills.

Ireland House, which is what the government office calls itself, signed a long-term lease. Savills declined to provide the exact term or the asking rent.

David Goldstein, Jim Wenk, Sam Mann and Allison Buck of Savills handled it for Ireland House, while Megan Sheehan, Gus Field and Sam Brodsky represented Tishman Speyer in-house. The landlord declined to comment.

Tishman Speyer owns the MetLife Building in a partnership with the Irvine Company. Other recent deals in the property include The Hospitality Department signing a 10,000-square-foot lease for a seafood restaurant in September 2022, with an opening date sometime this year, CO previously reported.

Also, in May 2022, the Capital Grille, Black Seed Bagels and Jack’s Stir Brew Coffee all took up residence in the 58-story building. The latter two have small footprints in the building, while Capital Grille leased 15,000 square feet for a steakhouse and an outdoor patio along East 45th Street.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.