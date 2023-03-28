Holocaust Survivor Nonprofit Relocates Within 1359 Broadway

By March 28, 2023 4:55 pm
1359 Broadway. Photo: ESRT

The nonprofit Claims Conference — which helps Holocaust survivors get restitution — is relocating within the same Garment District building and extending its lease, according to landlord Empire State Realty Trust.

The organization inked an 11-year, 33,803-square-foot lease at 1359 Broadway, where it has been a tenant since 2007. Asking rent was $62 a square foot. A spokesperson for ESRT declined to provide where the tenant was moving, citing security. 

Jason Schwartzenberg of Savills represented Claims Conference. Jordan Berger of ESRT handled the deal for the landlord in-house along with Paul Amrich, Neil King, Emily Chabrier, Meghan Allen and Shay Kenney of CBRE. A CBRE spokesperson declined to comment, while a Savills spokesperson didn’t immediately respond.

“We are glad to see Claims Conference relocate their office space within 1359 Broadway and continue to benefit from our leadership in energy efficiency, sustainability and indoor environmental quality,” Thomas Durels, an executive vice president at ESRT, said in a statement.

Last year, the 22-story building between West 36th and West 37th streets attracted a number of new tenants including Panera Bread, Italian clothing wholesaler Calzedonia, and fertility benefit provider Progyny

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.

1359 Broadway, Claims Conference, Empire State Realty Trust
