Energy Company, IT Firm and Fashion Brand Sign Leases at 1359 Broadway

Empire State Realty Trust has finalized 20,000 square feet of deals with three tenants at 1359 Broadway in the Garment District, Commercial Observer can first report.

Calzedonia — an Italian clothing brand known for women’s socks, leggings and tights — leased 10,492 square feet on the 10th floor of the building between West 36th and West 37th streets, according to an ESRT spokesperson. It will relocate from the seventh floor. The company is headquartered in Venice and operates four retail stores in Manhattan: in SoHo, Hudson Yards, the Flatiron District and on Fifth Avenue by Rockefeller Center.

Converge Technology Solutions, an IT services provider based in Quebec, took 4,865 square feet on the sixth floor, according to ESRT. This appears to be the first New York City office for Converge, which also has outposts in Toronto and Norcross, Ga.

In the smallest transaction, BMR Energy, a green energy project developer backed by Virgin Investments, relocated from the 8th floor and expanded in the building with a 4,049-square-foot lease on the 12th floor.

All three transactions were five-year leases and the asking rent was $60 per square foot.

Val Stobetsky and Calum Waddell of JLL represented Calzedonia in the lease negotiations. Dana Pike of George Comfort & Sons handled the deal on behalf of Converge. BMR did not have a broker for its lease. And landlord representation in all three leases was provided in-house by Jordan Berger and Shanae Ursini of ESRT along with Paul Amrich, Neil King, Emily Chabrier and Meghan Allen of CBRE. Spokespeople for JLL, George Comfort and CBRE didn’t immediately return requests for comment.

The 22-story, 450,000-square-foot office building was recently renovated with a restored lobby, new, energy efficient mechanical systems and updated elevator cabs. Other tenants in the property include NYSERDA, SLCE Architects and Sisense.

“ESRT continues to benefit from the market flight to quality at 1359 Broadway and throughout our portfolio,” said Thomas Durels, an executive vice president at the real estate investment trust. “We are pleased to welcome Calzedonia, BMR Energy, and Converge Technology Solutions to our stellar tenant roster.”

