Empire State Realty Trust Inks Deals With Panera, Acai Bowl Seller

By September 9, 2022 9:40 am
1359 Broadway. Photo: ESRT

Empire State Realty Trust nailed down a handful of new retail tenants at its Midtown office and residential buildings, inking deals with Panera Bread, acai bowl seller Playa Bowls and Le Café Coffee

In the largest of the transactions, Panera signed a 10-year lease for 2,100 square feet at the base of 1359 Broadway, a 22-story office building between West 36th and West 37th streets, the landlord said. Asking rent was $300 per square foot.

RIPCO Real Estate’s Andrew Mandell represented Panera. Fred Posniak of ESRT and RIPCO’s Morgan Singer and Samuel Martorella handled the landlord side of the deal. A RIPCO spokesperson didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Next up was Playa Bowls, which took 1,385 square feet one block away at the base of 1350 Broadway. Asking rent in the 10-year lease was $300 per square foot. Finally, Le Café Coffee inked a 10-year deal for 822 square feet on the ground floor of The Victory, a rental building at 561 10th Avenue, at the corner of 10th Avenue and West 41st Street. The space had an asking rent of $125 per square foot. 

“Throughout our Manhattan portfolio, we have curated and leased to over a dozen food and beverage providers that serve as an important amenity for our office and residential tenants,” Posniak said in prepared remarks. 

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.

