Fashion Brand Vuori Opening in Federal Realty’s Bethesda Row

Vuori, an apparel company inspired by the Coastal California lifestyle, is opening a store in Bethesda, Md., its first in the Washington, D.C., metro area.

The company, which has 30 stores around the globe, including New York, London and 14 in California, has inked a lease for 2,493 square feet at 4820 Bethesda Avenue in Bethesda Row, Federal Realty’s 536,000-square-foot mixed-use neighborhood in Montgomery County.

Federal Realty developed the site in 1999.

Vuori joins other recent apparel companies at the development, including Anine Bing, a Los Angeles-based company; Jenni Kayne, a lifestyle fashion brand; and millennial staple Madewell.

“Bethesda Row has been an exclusive retail destination for the neighborhood and the greater community for more than two and a half decades,” Stuart Biel, Federal Realty’s senior vice president, regional leasing, told Commercial Observer. “We welcome Vuori and recent additions including Anine Bing and Jenni Kayne, which all highlight our desire to curate innovative neighborhoods where people can meet up with friends and family to shop and dine.”

Biel and Vanessa Mendoza of Federal Realty represented the landlord in-house, while Accelerator Advisors’ Marc Huberman and John Klein handled things on the tenant side.

