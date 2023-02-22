Filipino Fast Food Chain Jollibee to Open in Rego Park

Filipino fast food chain Jollibee will bring its fried chicken to Rego Park, Queens before the end of this year, Commercial Observer has learned.

Jollibee signed a 10-year lease for 2,717 square feet on the ground floor of 91-19 Queens Boulevard at the intersection of 59th Avenue and 92nd Street, according to landlord Midwood Investment & Development. Midwood declined to comment on the asking rent in the deal.

SEE ALSO: Cotton On Opening First Manhattan Location in SoHo

The fast food spot — “one of the jolliest fast food chains on earth,” per its website — takes the space from Duane Reade, which closed after its lease expired at the end of 2022. Jollibee was drawn to the building because of its location near the busy Queens Center mall, said landlord broker Katz & Associates’ Daniel DePasquale.

“This is a very high-profile location for Jollibee,” Pasquale said. “It is a seven-day-a-week traffic corridor and they will be able to capitalize on the Queens Center mall traffic.”

The deal adds to Jollibee’s four other locations in New York City, including a 3,454-square-foot outpost at 14 East 42nd Street near Grand Central Terminal and its 7,127-square-foot Times Square flagship at 1500 Broadway, which opened last year. Jollibee plans to open 500 stores across North America within the next four to six years, Commercial Observer reported.

Other tenants at 91-19 Queens Boulevard include City MD and optometrists VistaSite Eyecare.

“We are pleased to welcome Jollibee, the popular Filipino fast-food restaurant chain, to 91-19 Queens Boulevard among our existing retail tenants as they plan to open their third location in Queens and expand their customer base,” Dan McInerney, executive vice president of asset management at Midwood, said in a statement.

CBRE’s Anthony Stanford and Henry Rossignol represented Jollibee. Stanford and Rossingol did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.