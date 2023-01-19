Moroccan Government and Fertility Clinic Sign 17K SF at 369 Lexington

The Moroccan consulate and a fertility clinic took a combined 17,000 square feet in separate leases at Triangle Assets’ 369 Lexington Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

The Consulate General of Morocco signed a lease for 8,500 square feet in the building and will relocate from 55 Broadway, according to the landlord. The length of the lease was not disclosed, but the asking rent was $62 per square foot.

The Moroccan consulate will join other diplomatic tenants at 369 Lexington, including the Permanent Mission of the Central African Republic to the United Nations.

Omer Salem of Salem Advisory Group and Edward Kalisvaart of Keller Williams represented the Moroccan government in the deal, while Triangle Assets’ Benjamin Stavrach represented the landlord in-house. Salem and Kalisvaart did not respond to requests for comment.

Aside from the Moroccan government, fertility clinic Yang Medical PC also inked a lease for 8,500 square feet at 369 Lexington, in a deal that also had an asking rent of $62 per square foot, according to Stavrach. The length of the lease was not disclosed, and Stavrach represented both parties in the deal.

It’s unclear whether this is an additional location or a relocation for Yang Medical.

